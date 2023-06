Indian men’s football team will start their title defence of the SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with a game against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru later today. This is also the first football match between India and Pakistan since September 2018. On that day, India had defeated the neighbours 3-1 in the semifinal of the SAFF tournament.

The weather in Bengaluru will be pleasant today during the match with chances of isolated rainfall but the rainfall prediction is only after the match by the weather department.

The group stage will be played in a single round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will then play semi-final on July 1. The final is scheduled for July 4.

India have won SAFF Championship eight times and are the most successful team in the tournament. The Maldives are two-time champions while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have won the title once each.

The Igor Stimac-managed Indian national football team recently won the Intercontinental Cup defeating Lebanon in the final. India are currently on a roll with six clean sheets in a row. The last time India went six games without conceding was way back in 1951-52.

SAFF Championship: Teams divided into two groups

The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has been divided into two groups. India lies in Group A with, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh, as per Olympics.com.

Match is to be broadcasted on DD Sports

India versus Pakistan football match will be broadcasted live on DD Sports.

The match is to be live streamed on FanCode

India and Pakistan football match in the SAFF Championship 2023 to be live streamed on FanCode.

*With inputs from agencies

Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 03:45 PM IST