SAI International shines bright year on year: leading the nation with excellence in education

SAI International School (SIS) has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by securing the prestigious No# 1 rank for 2024-25 in the national survey of day-cum-boarding schools conducted by EducationWorldIndia school Rankings in collaboration with AZ Research Partners Private Ltd.

This achievement marks the 5th consecutive year that SIS has claimed this honour. In tandem, SAI International Residential School (SIRS) has also showcased its quality of education by achieving an impressive1st Rank in State and 8th nationally in the nationwide co-ed boarding schools category, reflecting the institution’s continuous growth and dedication to providing a holistic educational experience.The announcement was made during the 18th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) survey released in Delhi on 17 & 18 October 2024.

The EWISR survey evaluates over 4,000 schools across the country, assessing them on various parameters such as Teacher welfare & development, Competence of faculty, Academic reputation, Co-curricular education & internationalism, Sports education, Curriculum & pedagogy, Individual attention to students, Infrastructure provision, Mental & emotional well-being, services , Parental involvement, Leadership/management quality, Special needs education, Value for money, and Community serviceto ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

SAI International’s sustained excellence and top rankings highlight its leadership in education, driven by the dedication of its faculty, students, and the entire SAI community. This continued recognition reflects the school’s commitment to fostering a nurturing environment that encourages both academic achievement and personal growth. With an eye on evolving educational paradigms, SAI International School and SAI International Residential School remain dedicated to innovation, ensuring their students are well-prepared to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson of SAI International Education Group, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Our Founder Chairman, Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, envisioned creating a happy school that would redefine education in the state. I am proud to see SAI International continuing on this path, fostering a culture of innovation that equips students to excel in a rapidly evolving world. We are truly honored to be acknowledged nationally once again. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our students, faculty, and the steadfast support of parents and the community. We remain committed to providing holistic education and inspiring excellence in every facet of our students’ lives.”

The success of SAI International and its affiliates underscores the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing world-class education and fostering an environment where young minds can thrive and achieve their full potential.