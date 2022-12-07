Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Lifts 200 Kg To Clinch World Championships Silver Despite Wrist Injury

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in clean and jerk her best effort was a lift of 113kg in the 49kg category.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had hurt her wrist during a training session in September. (Image: Twitter)

Bogota (Colombia): Star Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu overcame a wrist injury but lifted 200kg to clinch a silver medal at the World Championships on Wednesday.

Competing in 49kg category, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in clean and jerk her best effort was a lift of 113kg.

The Indian finished behind China’s Jiang Huihua, who won the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg) while her compatriot and Tokyo Olympics champion Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.

“We were not taking any pressure for this event. This is the weight Mira lifts regularly. From now we will start increasing the weights and improving,” head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

Chanu, the 2017 world champion, had hurt her wrist during a training session in September. She had also participated in the National Games with the injury in October.

“We couldn’t do much (about the injury) because we didn’t want to skip the World Championships. Now, we will focus on her wrist because we have a lot of time before the next event,” Sharma said.



