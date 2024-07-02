Home

News

Sakuma Exports Unveils Major Bonus, QIP, and Capital Expansion | Check Key Details Here

To attract more international investors, the Board approved increasing the foreign investment limit to 49% of the total paid-up capital.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Share Market News: Sakuma Exports Ltd., a leading player in the agro-commodities sector, has made several significant announcements following the recent Board of Directors meeting held via video conferencing.

The Board approved a substantial increase in the authorized share capital of the company from ₹40 crores to ₹275 crores. This change, pending shareholder approval, involves amending the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association. This increase in capital will provide Sakuma Exports with greater financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities.

In a move to reward shareholders, the Board approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1. This means that for every one existing fully paid-up equity share, shareholders will receive four new fully paid-up equity shares. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalizing the Capital Redemption Reserves, Securities Premium Account, and General Reserves. This generous bonus issue is subject to shareholder approval and reflects the company’s strong financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The Board also gave the green light to raise up to ₹500 crores through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and other permissible modes. This fundraising initiative aims to bolster the company’s capital base, support expansion plans, and enhance its market position. The approval includes convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder consent for this significant capital infusion.

Recognizing the importance of global expansion, the Board approved an investment of up to ₹600 crores in direct or step-down subsidiaries, both in India and abroad. This strategic investment underscores Sakuma’s commitment to enhancing its global footprint and leveraging international market opportunities.

To attract more international investors, the Board approved increasing the foreign investment limit to 49% of the total paid-up capital. This move is expected to bring in substantial foreign portfolio investments, further strengthening the company’s financial position.

These strategic initiatives come on the heels of Sakuma Exports’ robust financial performance. The company has consistently paid dividends for the past 19 years, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Additionally, the recent investment in a new ethanol plant in the United Kingdom is poised to significantly boost revenues. The UK subsidiary is expected to generate ₹250-₹300 crores in monthly revenue with a profit margin of 1.75%.











