Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajol And Vishal Jethwas Heartwarming Story Fails to Cross 1 Crore Mark

Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajol’s latest movie Salaam Venky hit the theatres on December 9 after much anticipation. Critics and moviegoers alike have been positive of Revathy’s direction. Despite favourable reviews, the movie had an incredibly low opening day at the box office. The movie didn’t seem to connect well with the audience while addressing the important issue of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Early projections indicate that Salaam Venky will make about 0.60 crores on Friday after failing to even pass the Rs 1 crore at the box office.

KAJOL’S SALAAM VENKY V/S AJAY DEVGN’S DRISHYAM 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

The criminal thriller Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna continues to rule the box office, and on day 22 it will pass the impressive 200-crore mark. Salaam Venky, the family drama starring Kajol, will face stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s movie. It will be interesting to see this unnatural husband-wife clash at the box office.

KAJOL’S SALAAM VENKY: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Salaam Venky is a heartwarming tale of a mother and son team as they overcome obstacles life throws their way. It depicts Vishal as a wheelchair-bound character, who takes things in his stride rather than being negative about his existence. Aamir Khan makes a brief appearance in the movie, along with Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, and Prakash Raj. Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja produced the show for Connekkt Media under the names Blive Productions and RTAKE Studios.

