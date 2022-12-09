Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalSalaam Venky Twitter Review Netizens Heap Praise on Kajol Vishal Jethwas Slice...
National

Salaam Venky Twitter Review Netizens Heap Praise on Kajol Vishal Jethwas Slice of Life Tearjerker Check Reactions

By admin
0
78


Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Netizens recently heaped praise on Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer slice-of-life emotional drama.

Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Netizens Heap Praise on Kajol-Vishal Jethwa's Slice-of-Life Tearjerker - Check Reactions
Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Netizens Heap Praise on Kajol-Vishal Jethwa’s Slice-of-Life Tearjerker – Check Reactions

Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky is getting rave reviews from its early reactions. The slice-of-the-life emotional drama that was hailed by netizens due to Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s cameo has resonated with the audiences. As per the early twitter reviews of the film showcase that the Revathy directorial has got a thumbs-up from the audiences. The film also stars Kamal Sadanah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose in crucial roles. Salaam Venky has been hailed for the depiction of mother-son bond, medical science and society in the present scenario.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST REVIEWS OF SALAAM VENKY:

Salaam Venky released on December 9, 2022. Aamir Khan recently attended the film’s premiere.

For more updates on Salaam Venky review, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 9, 2022 4:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLast Month Saw ‘Highest Sales’ In India’s Automobile History. Find Out Companies That Shined
Next articleArtwork Flow to Talk AI and Automation at Marketing Conclave
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
78
Previous articleLast Month Saw ‘Highest Sales’ In India’s Automobile History. Find Out Companies That Shined
Next articleArtwork Flow to Talk AI and Automation at Marketing Conclave
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677