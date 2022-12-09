Salaam Venky Twitter Review Netizens Heap Praise on Kajol Vishal Jethwas Slice of Life Tearjerker Check Reactions

Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Netizens recently heaped praise on Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer slice-of-life emotional drama.
Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky is getting rave reviews from its early reactions. The slice-of-the-life emotional drama that was hailed by netizens due to Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s cameo has resonated with the audiences. As per the early twitter reviews of the film showcase that the Revathy directorial has got a thumbs-up from the audiences. The film also stars Kamal Sadanah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose in crucial roles. Salaam Venky has been hailed for the depiction of mother-son bond, medical science and society in the present scenario.
CHECK OUT THE FIRST REVIEWS OF SALAAM VENKY:
#intervel #SalaamVenkyReview
Emotional, msg, out of the box story .
Work from all 👏👏👏
Acting department 💕@AshaRevathy @vishaljethwa06 @RahulBose1 @RK1610IsMe @AahanaKumra @isinghsuraj @shra2309 @itsKajolD @ajaydevgn @gauravkmedia #SalaamVenky #salamvenky #Kajol pic.twitter.com/fHEqRJy6b8
— Filmyghumakkars (@filmyghumakkars) December 9, 2022
We can’t get over from his dose…🌟❤️ @RK1610IsMe @BliveProd @Shra2309 #SalaamVenkyReview #SalaamVenky pic.twitter.com/PRQozfOgwZ
— Rajeev Khandelwal Squad (@RajeevkSquad) December 9, 2022
No Matter How Tough You’re, Your Eyes Will Filled With Tears & Heart Will Pour Emotions & Sadness.#SalaamVenky Deserves ⭐⭐⭐⭐.
It’s Undoubtedly #Kajol‘s Best Performance Till Date.#AamirKhan‘s Cameo Twist Is The Best Surprise. @itsKajolD @AshaRevathy pic.twitter.com/T8kJSiIKuI
— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) December 9, 2022
#SalaamVenkyReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Words may fall short to describe this emotional roller coaster
Watch Full Review : https://t.co/QIOEdD3VUm@itsKajolD @AshaRevathy @vishaljethwa06 @RahulBose1 @RK1610IsMe @AahanaKumra @BliveProd @rtakestudios #Revathy #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/GWnX6gWTgR
— Himanshu Aswal (Artist) (@Himanshaswal) December 9, 2022
Its SENTIMENT, its LOVE,its COMEDY,its THRILLER “SALAAM VENKY ” Movie 🎥Concept is good 👍. FROM TODAY in theaters….Tickets 🎟 booking OPEN NOW in ONLINE AND IN near THEATRES.All the best 👍 to Bollywood actress KAJOL mam 👍 👏.This is SRIDHAR.M https://t.co/BO1nIDsUJj pic.twitter.com/kHml3GDPoD
— Sridhar. M (@sridharm1980) December 9, 2022
“SALAAM VENKY” released today (9 Dec)! Thankyou to @itsKajolD & @VishalJethwa06 for doing this film.
Being a patient itself. I’m thankful to you for stepping out and talking about this rare disease “MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY”.#SalaamVenky #SupportMuscularDystrophy #DMD #BMD #LGMD pic.twitter.com/dk5DVX6UPC
— Ritika Rani!💫 (@dramaticritika) December 9, 2022
Just finished watching #salaamvenky
What a amazing film 👏
Best film ever watched till date
Kajol❤️❤️❤️ u r very awesome
— Vidya (@Vidyakajolic) December 9, 2022
Salaam Venky released on December 9, 2022. Aamir Khan recently attended the film’s premiere.
