Salaam Venky Twitter Review Netizens Heap Praise on Kajol Vishal Jethwas Slice of Life Tearjerker Check Reactions

Salaam Venky Twitter Review: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky is getting rave reviews from its early reactions. The slice-of-the-life emotional drama that was hailed by netizens due to Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s cameo has resonated with the audiences. As per the early twitter reviews of the film showcase that the Revathy directorial has got a thumbs-up from the audiences. The film also stars Kamal Sadanah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose in crucial roles. Salaam Venky has been hailed for the depiction of mother-son bond, medical science and society in the present scenario.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST REVIEWS OF SALAAM VENKY:

#SalaamVenkyReview No Matter How Tough You’re, Your Eyes Will Filled With Tears & Heart Will Pour Emotions & Sadness.#SalaamVenky Deserves ⭐⭐⭐⭐. It’s Undoubtedly #Kajol‘s Best Performance Till Date.#AamirKhan‘s Cameo Twist Is The Best Surprise. @itsKajolD @AshaRevathy pic.twitter.com/T8kJSiIKuI — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) December 9, 2022

Its SENTIMENT, its LOVE,its COMEDY,its THRILLER “SALAAM VENKY ” Movie 🎥Concept is good 👍. FROM TODAY in theaters….Tickets 🎟 booking OPEN NOW in ONLINE AND IN near THEATRES.All the best 👍 to Bollywood actress KAJOL mam 👍 👏.This is SRIDHAR.M https://t.co/BO1nIDsUJj pic.twitter.com/kHml3GDPoD — Sridhar. M (@sridharm1980) December 9, 2022

Just finished watching #salaamvenky

What a amazing film 👏

Best film ever watched till date

Kajol❤️❤️❤️ u r very awesome — Vidya (@Vidyakajolic) December 9, 2022

Salaam Venky released on December 9, 2022. Aamir Khan recently attended the film’s premiere.

