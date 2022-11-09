Salary For Govt Employees to Hike Again, Centre Likely to Decide on Fitment Factor Anytime Soon

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: For many months now, the central government employees have been demanding a raise in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After recent DA hike, salary for the Central government employee is likely to increase again. As per reports, the Centre might decide on fitment factor this month. The development comes as the revision of fitment factor has been the long-pending demand of lakhs of employees across the country. For many months now, the central government employees have been demanding a raise in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

Other reports in the meantime suggest that the government can take a decision on the fitment factor hike after next year’s Union Budget.

However, if the fitment factor is increased by 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. And if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. Moreover, if the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

In September this year, the Union Cabinet announced Diwali bonanza for the government employees and released additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022.

With this announcement, the Central government employees and pensioners became entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively 01.07.2022.

The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur while briefing reporters about the decisions of the Union Cabinet.

Notably, the increase in the DA and DR is based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

The impact of enhanced dearness allowance to the employees on the exchequer is estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum and Rs 4,394.24 crore in 2022-23 (8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).



