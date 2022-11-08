Salary to be Hiked For These Govt Employees in Punjab

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: A total of 600 permanent faculty members will benefit from this decision of Punjab University.

7th Pay Commission: The pay scale revision will result in a salary hike of the teaching staff in the university.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Panjab University (PU) syndicate on Monday approved a long-pending demand of the employees and gave nod to implement revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th pay commission recommendations. A total of 600 permanent faculty members will benefit from this decision. The pay scale revision will result in a salary hike of the teaching staff in the university.

The revision of pay scales of the employees of the Punjab University was held up since 2018 due to the Punjab government’s delay in implementation, a report by Hindustan Times said.

Apart from this, the syndicate – varsity’s executive body – also granted all recommendations of the university’s board of finance (BoF) made during a meeting in October. The approvals will be taken up by the PU senate for final approval.

The university board had in March adopted the 6th Punjab pay commission for its around 3,000 non-teaching staff. However, there were complaints that the staffers have not been given the benefit so far.

In the meantime, the university’s budget for the financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 992.29 crore, of which the expenditure on salaries alone amounts to Rs 412 crore.

As Punjab University’s internal income and annual maintenance grants coming to only Rs 677 crores, the university has proposed a supplementary grant of Rs 314 crores to bridge the revenue gap.

For the Punjab University, the total revenue in the next financial year has been proposed at Rs 761 crore and will include Rs 309 crore internal income and Rs 333 crore from annual maintenance grants from the UGC and the Punjab government.



