Home

Education

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary Upto 92,300K; Apply For 1458 Posts at crpf.gov.in

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in, and www.crpf.nic.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in, and www.crpf.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1458 vacant posts will be filled. The last date for submission of the online application form is January 31, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 25.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Starting Date of application form: January 04, 2023.

Last date to submit the application form: January 31, 2023(11:55 PM)

Admit card: February 15, 2023

Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Salary

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 29200-92300 Head Constable (Ministerial): 25500-81100

CRPF Age Limit

The age limit of candidates should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno), Head Constable (Ministerial) Educational Qualifications here

Candidates must have passed the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. For more details about the educational qualification and selection process, candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 25, 2023, through the official website — www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.



