Salesforce Delivers Accelerated Growth and Expands Presence in India

Salesforce India records 36% increase in revenue in the year ended 31st March from the previous year

Signs lease agreement with Bagmane Tech Park, Bengaluru to open first Salesforce Tower in India

Salesforce, the #1 CRM (NYSE: CRM), powered by AI technology and capabilities, today announced Salesforce Tower Bengaluru, expanding the company’s presence in India with its first tower in the country. Salesforce India saw its total revenue rise over 36% to Rs. 9116.3 crore in the year – ended 31st March from the previous year, according to its regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Registrar of Companies.

Salesforce Bangalore Tower

Expansion in India

Salesforce continues to invest in its physical presence in India by committing to a new Salesforce Tower in Bengaluru. This will be one of ten Tower investments Salesforce has made in key markets including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Salesforce Tower Bengaluru will be located in Bagmane Capital in Mahadevpura. The 12-story tower will feature an immersive lobby, a Salesforce Innovation Centre, and spaces designed for how employees work today with a focus on collaboration, sustainability, and employee wellness. It will also include training spaces to host in-person AI upskilling opportunities for employees and the community. In line with Salesforce’s commitment to sustainability, the building will pursue LEED Gold certification. Salesforce employees will start moving into the Tower upon completion in 2026.

Fueling Customer Success and Innovation

While Salesforce continues on its growth journey in India, globally the company has recently unveiled Agentforce, a new layer on the Salesforce Platform that enables companies to build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across any business function.

Bengaluru continues to be a top talent hub enabling the company to deliver new innovations and support Salesforce’s customers around the world. In an era where humans with agents drive customer success together, India is home to many industry-leading customers like Air India, Monte Carlo, Tata Consumer Product Ltd., among others leveraging Salesforce to fuel growth, strengthen customer relationships and enhance productivity.

Salesforce has been investing in India for over a decade. The company opened its Hyderabad Centre of Excellence in 2016 and expanded it in 2023, firmly establishing India as a leading talent and global innovation hub for the company. Today, Salesforce has over 13,000 employees in India, across offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur.

Salesforce’s growth in India is also supported by an extensive ecosystem of established strategic partners, start-ups, over 2 million Salesforce developers, and more users of Trailhead – Salesforce’s free online learning platform – than any market outside the United States. It’s a unique, highly dynamic community facilitating new Salesforce solutions and opportunities within the region.

Comments on the News

“We have demonstrated a strong growth trajectory in India over the last few years,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India. “The launch of the first ever Salesforce Tower in India further strengthens our continued commitment to the region providing our employees a stellar experience and state-of-the-art space for collaboration, and innovation in an AI-first era where humans with agents drive customer success together. This investment is a testament to our ongoing focus on growth, innovation and customer success.”

“Salesforce Tower Bengaluru will serve as a beacon of Salesforce’s culture and values, and a central gathering place for our employees, customers, partners, and Trailblazers from around the world. This intentional and beautiful space will foster collaboration, learning and innovation as we embrace the future with AI and agents,” said Relina Bulchandani, Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Workplace Services, Salesforce.

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India, said, “AI and automation are ushering in a new economic era, revolutionizing how businesses interact with customers. Today every business leader is looking to make AI investments to fuel growth, augment people and drive productivity and I believe Salesforce can make a difference to businesses particularly for a country like India.”

Sunil D’Souza, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Consumer Products Limited, said, “As leaders, while we reshape businesses with AI to boost productivity, fueling growth and strengthening customer relationships is imperative. This expansion of Salesforce in India will continue to empower and supercharge businesses with the latest technology to transform in this new AI-fuelled innovation cycle.”

Ashwini Sumanth – Head – Real Estate Strategy & Marketing at Bagmane Developers Pvt.Ltd. said,“We are excited to support the growth story of Salesforce in India. As a leading real estate firm in India, we understand the need to reimagine spaces as a destination for collaboration and connection and look forward to making history for Salesforce in India.”

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce’s trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success-powered by AI, data, and action. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.