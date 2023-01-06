Salesmans Kind Gesture Towards Homeless Kids Will Melt Your Heart. Viral Video Inside News

Viral Video: A video of a salesman letting homeless children choose what to watch on television (kept inside a store) has gone viral.

Salesman’s Kind Gesture Towards Homeless Kids Will Melt Your Heart.(Photo Credit: Twitter@KaptanHindustan)

Viral Video Today: It is rightly said that kindness is like snow — it beautifies everything it covers. Kindness is a rare virtue. While we’re on the subject, here’s a heartwarming video that’s making the rounds on the internet. A video of a salesman letting homeless children choose what to watch on television (kept inside a store) has gone viral.

A user named Gautam Trivedi shared the video on the Microblogging site Twitter. In the short clip, a salesman can be seen changing the channels on a television inside the store. Two homeless kids were also present, and the salesman let them choose what to watch on television. Isn’t that a thoughtful gesture? “Store incharge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening,” reads the caption alongside the post.

WATCH SALESMAN KIND GESTURE HERE

Store incharge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening. pic.twitter.com/ElOPGL61Fb — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 5, 2023

Till now, the video has received over 82k views and over 3000 likes. Netizens have flooded the comment section with sweet and positive remarks. “Such a small gesture on his part, but probably a profound experience for the children,” added a Twitter user. “Such a beautiful and kind gesture which actually costs him nothing,” another Twitter user added. “This guy is amazing. Needs to be rewarded,” expressed a third user. More than 500 users have re-tweeted the post so far. A fourth user said, “Acts of Kindness !! Doesn’t require any qualification :).” “Awesome gesture. Keep up the good work.❤️,” added a fifth user.



