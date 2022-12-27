Salman Khan Birthday Video: Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday today, he hosted a grand party at her sister’s residence. many other celebs were also spotted at the party. Shahrukh Khan made a fashionable entry at Salman’s birthday party. Watch Video to see the superstars come together in each other’s support.



Salman Khan Birthday Video: Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday today, hosted a party for his family and friends from the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived fashionably late, led the celeb-roll call at the party. Photos and videos of the actors hugging at the party are trending big time and have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to both the actors on social media. Meanwhile, the birthday boy also cut the cake with the paparazzi. The actors greeted each other when Salman himself came to drop him at the car. Other Celebs at the party included Tabu, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza Riteish Deshmukh among other stars.




