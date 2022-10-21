Friday, October 21, 2022
Salman Khan Down With Dengue, Karan Johar to Host Bigg Boss For Next Couple Of Weeks

Bigg Boss Latest Update: As Salman Khan is down with dengue, Karan Johar will be the Bigg Boss host for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes. Karan Johar, who has his plateful, could not say no to the offer because of Salman Khan’s illness.Also Read – Plasma Or Mosambi Juice? Patient Dies Of Dengue After Treatment, Fake Blood Suspected | Video

Earlier reports also suggested that Karan Johar will be seen hosting the Friday special episode of ‘Bigg BOSS 16’ in place of Bollywood star Salman Khan. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Ambani:s To Bachchan’s, Know Who Hosts The Most Lavish Diwali Party In Bollywood | Watch Video

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman was often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and taking them to task when needed. Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Against ‘TV Star’ Label

Karan also hosted the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and it will be interesting to see how he is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

In the meantime in the Big Boss show, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.





