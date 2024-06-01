Salman Khan Murder Plan: Mumbai Police Arrest Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members, Planned To Attack Actor In Panvel

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan‘s car in Panvel, news agency ANI reported.

