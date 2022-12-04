Salman Khan Wraps Up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Fans Say Ekdum Kadak

Salman Khan shared an unseen, rugged photo from the sets of his highly anticipated film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan to announce the wrap – See here!



Salman Khan‘s next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ is all set to release on the day of Eid next year. The Bollywood superstar wrapped up the film’s shoot on Saturday and shared the big update on his social media handle. The film, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, is directed by Farhad Samji. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman Khan wore a funky black jacket, a black t-shirt, and black pants. He posed candidly in his uber-col black sunglasses. The fact that there are so many background dancers behind him suggests that the photo was taken in the middle of a dance sequence. The superstar dropped his look from the film sporting long hair with the caption, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023,” on his Instagram.

The picture went viral in no time with his fans showering immense love and admiration. They dropped heart and fire emojis for Salman Khan in the comment section. One of the users said, “You look extraordinarily handsome, my love!❤️😍😘 🧿 Looking forward to #Eid2023 ! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan 😍❤️.” Another user wrote, “Full danger Bhaijaan looking 🔥🔥🔥 the lion Bollywood king bhaijaan💪💪💪. #eid2023 😮 coming soon 😍.” One of them also said, “Ekdam kadak wala sence serum what action frighting sence serum action photo iconic face energetic surperpower 🔥.”

Salman Khan last appeared in the movie Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. He appeared in Godfather with superstar Chiranjeevi as well. Bollywood’s bhaijaan also has the third instalment of the Tiger trilogy in his pipeline. He will see the return of his enduring character, agent Tiger with Katrina Kaif.

