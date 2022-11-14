Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalSalto De Castro: An Entire Village Is On Sale In Spain For...
National

Salto De Castro: An Entire Village Is On Sale In Spain For Rs 2 Crore

admin
By admin
0
51



A village in Spain is on sale for about Rs 2 crores. The Village Salto de Castro is situated between Spain and Portugal – about a three – hour drive from Madrid. Watch video for more.

Salto de Castro: A Spanish village with more than 40 homes is on sale for the astounding price of Rs 2 crore. Salto de Castro is located on the border between Spain and Portugal – about a three-hour drive from Madrid. This village was abandoned for more than three decades. According to BBC, the village has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool, a sports area, and an old Civil Guard barracks. A man from Galicia had bought Salto de Castro in the early 2000s with the intention of turning it into a tourist destination. The recession of 2008 forced him to put his plans on hold. The owner said he is selling because he is an urban dweller and cannot maintain the village. The village is listed on the Idealista website for sale. 

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 14, 2022 6:30 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Mismatches That Make The Best Couples
Next article
Childrens Day 2022 5 Places to Visit With Your Kids And Teach Them About Nature Culture Heritage
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Salto De Castro: An Entire Village Is On Sale In Spain For Rs 2 Crore

admin
By admin
0
51



A village in Spain is on sale for about Rs 2 crores. The Village Salto de Castro is situated between Spain and Portugal – about a three – hour drive from Madrid. Watch video for more.

Salto de Castro: A Spanish village with more than 40 homes is on sale for the astounding price of Rs 2 crore. Salto de Castro is located on the border between Spain and Portugal – about a three-hour drive from Madrid. This village was abandoned for more than three decades. According to BBC, the village has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool, a sports area, and an old Civil Guard barracks. A man from Galicia had bought Salto de Castro in the early 2000s with the intention of turning it into a tourist destination. The recession of 2008 forced him to put his plans on hold. The owner said he is selling because he is an urban dweller and cannot maintain the village. The village is listed on the Idealista website for sale. 

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 14, 2022 6:30 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Mismatches That Make The Best Couples
Next article
Childrens Day 2022 5 Places to Visit With Your Kids And Teach Them About Nature Culture Heritage
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677