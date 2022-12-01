Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushals Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Release on THIS Date

Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw biopic’s teaser was shared by the lead actors recently. The film’s release date has been shared today.



Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Release on THIS Date

Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Maneshaw biopic produced by Ronnie Screwvala will be releasing on December 1, 2022. The much anticipated Meghna Gulzar directorial is titled Sam Manekshaw. While Vicky plays the titular role, Sanya Malhotra portrays Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh essays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The makers dropped the first unit of the film today, announcing the date exactly a year before releasing next year— soaring the excitement for a long-awaited project among the audience.

CHECK OUT SAM BAHADUR’S INTRO TEASER:

SAM BAHADUR IS BASED ON THE LIFE OF FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANEKSHAW

The video showcases a battalion of army officers paving way for Sam Bahadur. The film has been a topic of conversation with Vicky’s uncanny resemblance and realistic portrayal of Sam since the time it was announced and now, with makers dropping its release date, it is set to create more excitement. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will release in theatres on 01.12.2023.

