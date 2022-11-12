Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to Work Together After Divorce? Report Says So

Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya reuniting? Here’s what the reports have to say!

Bollywood and South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Yashoda has earned positive reviews from fans and critics. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda’s reactions are overwhelming on social media and looks like the film will be a great success at the box office. Amid this, reports about her big project with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya have also caught up the internet. According to BollywoodLife, a source has informed that both Samantha and Naga are genuinely professional, and they might even work together on a project.

The source revealed, “They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed recently that she is suffering from an auto-immune disease called myositis. In a lengthy social media post, the actor shared that it was taking longer than expected to cure the illness. It is also reported that ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna had planned to meet Samantha after hearing about her health condition.



