



Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Heartfelt Note: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is riding high on the success of her sci-fi thriller Yashoda recently penned a heartfelt note. She dedicated her emotional yet inspiring Instagram post to those who are fighting ‘hard battles’. Amid her Myositis diagnosis, the actor opened up on dealing with the situation and being vulnerable at times. Samantha shared a hand-written picture with an aww-dorable note by Yashoda director Rahul Ravindran. The photo frame gift from Rahul to Samantha had a Superman sign with ‘Woman of Steel’ written in it.

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DEDICATES POST THOSE FIGHTING ‘HARD BATTLES’

The actor captioned her post as, “samantharuthprabhuoffl @rahulr_23 Thankyou To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting… we’ll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever soon .” The yellow and blue photo frame had a note which read, “Sammy, woman of steel.” It then continued, “The tunnel is dark and there’s no end in sight. It was promised, but there’s no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and the fright.”

YASHODA DIRECTOR’S INSPIRING MESSAGE FOR SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Rahul’s note further read, “You’re made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied, and these delays are alright. Because quitters don’t, only fighters like you win the fight… Because what doesn’t defeat you, makes you stronger than ever… And stronger forever.”

Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam based on Kalidasa’s novel Shakuntala.

