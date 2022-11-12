Samantha Ruth Prabhu Performs Rigorous Workout at Gym With Cannula in One Arm, Proud Netizens Call Her ‘Fighter’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently performed a rigorous workout at the gym with cannula in one arm as netizens called her a ‘fighter’.

Samantha Prabhu Performs Rigorous Workout at Gym: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking on the success of her sci-fi thriller Yashoda. The actor is also winning hearts on the internet for putting a brave front while dealing with her Myositis condition. While Samantha recently opened up about her health in a recent interview, she is leaving no stones unturned to bounce back. The Yashoda actor posted a video along with a photo with her trainer. In the viral clip she is seen performing a rigorous workout with cannula in one hand. She wrote in her post, how her trainer rewarded her with jalebis to celebrate the success of Yashoda. Samantha was hailed by netizens who called her a ‘fighter’.

NETIZENS CALL SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU AN ‘INSPIRATION’

The actor captioned her post as, “@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes ☺️ The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thankyou .” Samantha was praised by celebs and netizens. While Varun Dhawan posted a heart emoji, Samyuktha Hegde wrote, “You are a constant inspiration.” A fan commented, “You deserve all the success and love for your efforts and kind heart…one of the strongest person I have seen…you are the fighter who never give up…more power to you Sam.”

Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam based on Kalidasa’s epic play Shakuntala where she plays the titular role.

