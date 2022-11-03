Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Yashoda Sold to OTT Platform For This Whopping Price

Samantha Prabhu Starrer Yashoda Sold at This Price: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up for her upcoming science-fiction-action-thriller Yashoda. The Telugu movie based on the issue of surrogacy has been hailed for its itriguing trailer. The actor who was hailed fpor her intense portrayal in The Family Man web series recently also appeared in Koffee With Karan 7. She was accompanied by Akshay Kumar in the celeb chat show where she had opened up about her separation with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. According to a recent report, Yashoda has been sold for a whopping price to an OTT platform. The sci-fi thriller has cracked a decent deal even prior to its theatrical release.Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu Receives ‘Get Well Soon’ From Akhil Akkineni After Her Myositis Diagnosis

SAMANTHA PRABHU STARRER YASHODA SOLD FOR A WHOPPING AMOUNT ON OTT

The Samantha starrer has been sold to Amazon Prince at Rs 45 Crore as per an Instant Bollywood report. The film releasing on November 11, 2022 will be streaming from December 2022. Yashoda will have a theatrical release on November 11, 2022. As per experts due to the OTT and satellite rights Yashoda will be able to recover its budget even if the box office numbers aren’t up to the mark. The action-thriller is budgeted around Rs 50-60 Crore. Samantha plays a young woman who falls into a trap of a surrogate racket in Yashoda. Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Diagnosed With Myositis – Symptoms, Causes, And Treatment of Disease

Samantha has a line up of projects, including Yashoda, she will be next seen in Shakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Auto Immune Disease Myositis – Check Heartfelt Post

Samantha had recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis. South superstars Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR had sent her best wishes for a speedy recovery.

For more updates on Yashoda release and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out this space at India.com.