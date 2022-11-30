Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steals The Show In Her Breathtaking Red Saree Look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the best actresses in the country. Whether it comes to dresses, pantsuits, salwars, or sarees, she pulls off everything with equal ease and grace. Samantha is quite obsessed with saree, in this video take a look at her most gorgeous saree looks.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Saree Looks: Samantha does not shy away from experimenting with new patterns and silhouettes. Samantha’s traditional saree look is what we all need to take inspiration from. Actress took things to the next level as she picked out a custom-made drape hand-painted saree. It was quite a treat to see how Sam added a modern touch to the organza saree with her blouse. She is one of the finest actors in the film industry and has flaunted her sartorial choices too, time and again. Watch her saree looks in this video.

Published Date: November 30, 2022 10:33 PM IST





