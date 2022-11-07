Samantha Ruth Prabhus Yashoda Co Star Says She Never Revealed About Myositis She Will Fight Back

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda co-star recently said that she never revealed about her Myositis condition while they were shooting.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda Co-Star Says She Never Revealed About Myositis: ‘She Will Fight Back…’

Samantha Prabhu’s Yashoda Co-Star Opens up: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up for her upcoming sci-fi thriller Yashoda. The actor recently opened her heart-out on her medical condition called Myositis. The actor revealed about the same in her heartfelt Instagram post a few days back. Now, her co-star from the film Unni Mukandan spoke about her health. He also spoke about his working experience with the actor. Samantha was praised for her role in The Family Man Season 2 and also appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor’s straightforward and candid answers in the celebrity reality show were lauded by fans.

SAMANTHA PABHU’S CO-STAR LAUDS HER PROFESSIONALISM

Samantha’s co-star Unni, in an interaction with Hindustan Times said, “I didn’t know it while shooting. Samantha was very professional. She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha’s post. She’ll fight with myositis and come back in good health.” She further added, “Samantha is a very dedicated and hard-working actress. She has prepared a lot for her role which include the fights, action and emotional scenes. She interacts well with other artistes on set. We discussed ideas on the improvisation of action in a scene.”

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA PRABHU’S POST ABOUT HER MYOSITIS CONDITION:

Samantha plays a surrogate mother in Yashoda. She has also performed some power-packed action sequences in the movie. Unni portrays a doctor and the trailer also hints at a romantic angle between the duo.

The actor will next be seen in the Telugu-mythological-drama Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar.

