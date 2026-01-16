BMC Elections Winner List So Far:

The counting of votes for the Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections 2026 is underway on Friday. As per early trends, the BJP is leading with 20 seats while Shiv Sena follows on 18 seats. Over 3.45 crore voters cast their votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.Bhaskar Danve (BJP): Brother of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, has been declared a winner. Sushila Danve (BJP): Wife of Bhaskar Danve, has also been declared a winner in her respective ward. Rekha Ram Yadav (Shiv Sena – Shinde): Reportedly declared a winner in Ward 1 with over 7,500 votes.Ward no 2 – Tejashwi Ghosalkar ( BJP) ward no 19- Prakash Tawde ( BJP) Ward No 20- Deepak Tawde (BJP) Ward No 32- Geeta Bhandari (UBT) Ward No 36- Siddarth Sharma , BJP Ward No 50- Vikram Rajput Ward No 51- Varsha Tembelkar ( Shivsena) Ward 60- Meghna Kakade ( UBT) ward 87- Krishna Parkar (BJP) Ward No 103- Hetal Gala BJP ward no 107- Neel kirit somaiya , BJP ward No 123- Sunil More,UBT ward no 124- Shakina Shaikh , UBT ward No 135- Navnath Ban BJP ward 156- Ashwini matekar ( shivsena) ward no 157- Asha Tavde ,BJP ward no 163-Shaila Lande , ( Shivsena) Ward No 165- Ashraf Azmi , congress 182- Milind Vaidya UBT 183- Asha Kale congress 193- Hemangi Vardikar 201- Iram Siddiqui , others 204- Anil Kokid,shivsena 207- rohidas Lokhande ,BJP 214- Ajay Patil BJP 215- Santosh Dhole BJP The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election is underway.