‘Same Activity, Same Risk, Same Regulation’, RBI Bats For International Framework For Crypto Activities
RBI added that there should be consistency at the international level on regulatory and supervisory approaches. These regulatory norms, the RBI said, should be grounded in the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation” approach.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India, in its financial stability report released on December 29, 2022, said that the turmoil across the crypto assets market has shown the importance of an international regulatory framework for the same.
RBI said, “the turmoil in crypto assets market highlights their intrinsic volatility and structural vulnerabilities, whereas their interconnectedness with the traditional financial system is increasing”.
RBI added that there should be consistency at the international level on regulatory and supervisory approaches. These regulatory norms, the RBI said, should be grounded in the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation” approach.
The central bank says the framework should allow authorities appropriate powers, tools and resources to regulate, supervise, and oversee crypto assets activities and markets, both domestically and internationally, proportionate to the financial stability risk they pose.
In addition to this, the RBI report has further suggested that there is a need to prepare comprehensive governance and effective risk management frameworks, which address financial stability risks that arise from interconnectedness.
(With IANS inputs)
Published Date: January 2, 2023 2:53 PM IST
