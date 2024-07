New Delhi: Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in-chambers pleas seeking review of its last year’s judgment declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage. The five judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, PS Narasimha Hima Kohli, and BV Nagarathna will hear the pleas at around 1.30 pm. On Tuesday, the top court refused to grant open court hearing of the pleas.