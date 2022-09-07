Samsonite Introduces its Sustainable “Magnum Eco” Luggage Line in India

A range that minimizes environmental impact and contributes to earth restoration

Samsonite has announced the launch of Magnum Eco-a durable, lightweight luggage collection that harnesses the innovative advancements of recycled material Recyclex™ in India. The Magnum Eco range help reduce carbon footprint while ensuring high performance and durability. The launch represents a significant innovation advance for the luggage sector and advances Samsonites efforts to become the most environmentally conscious manufacturer of travel and lifestyle goods.

The strength, lightness, and impact resistance of the Magnum Eco bags set them apart while they contribute to earth restoration. The entire Magnum Eco collection uses the recycled material technology Recyclex™. The collection is the result of extensive research and was produced in novel ways; the outside shell is made of recycled polypropylene (PP), while the interior fabric is made of PET bottles.

483 yoghurt cups and 14 plastic bottles worth of recycled plastic trash are used to a create Large Magnum Eco luggage.

Designed to stand up to the uncompromising reliability built into Samsonites DNA, the Magnum Eco collection does not compromise on quality or strength. In addition to this durability, Magnum Eco suitcases are designed to be long-lasting, ensuring that they avoid landfills for as long as possible.

The Magnum Eco range collection is the result of several years of research and development and close collaboration with SUEZ Recycling and Recovery and LyondellBasell.

Samsonite cares deeply about the planet and creating a business that gives back to nature. That is why the company is proud to partner with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to global reforestation. They plant trees to restore nature and biodiversity. One Tree Planted also raises awareness about the importance of trees, offering businesses a simple sustainability solution.

Through this partnership, Samsonite is honoured to contribute to the reforestation projects and have One Tree Planted to plant a tree in Asia for every Samsonite Magnum Eco product sold! This is an ongoing initiative for Samsonite globally, including in Europe and America, and the company’s goal is to plant at least 60,000 trees globally by 2022.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Jai Krishnan-Chief Executive Officer- India at Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, “Sustainability is built into our 112-year heritage. While products like Magnum Eco, our new range of hard-side cases made with recycled materials is a recent innovation, we have always used resources respectfully. We have always been focussed on making durable, long-lasting, high-quality products and promoting product repairability as an alternative to disposal and replacement.”

This new suitcase collection is the fruit of several years of research and development and close collaboration with Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), the high-standard plastics recycling joint venture of SUEZ and LyondellBasell. Antoine Grange, CEO of SUEZ Recycling and Recovery in Asia, commented, “We are delighted to provide Samsonite with solutions that cover the whole value chain to produce high-quality secondary raw materials and satisfy the highest standards, from industries to consumers. We look forward to continuing to work with Samsonite for more sustainable and reliable products.“

“We are grateful for the chance to work with reputable organization like Samsonite to eradicate plastic waste and are delighted to be a part of the solution,” said Ken Lane, Executive Vice President, Global Olefins & Polyolefins of LyondellBasell. “The Magnum Eco is a perfect use for our recycled material because it gives new purpose to this valuable resource by providing travelers with a durable, lasting product. We are constantly innovating our sustainable product solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

Magnum Eco is designed to be lightweight and resilient, as well as durable and strong. The bag is among the lightest in its class and has passed all the exacting strength tests for which Samsonite is renowned. The result is a luggage collection that is both lightweight and aesthetically pleasing.

Moreover, the Magnum Eco collection will turn heads on the luggage carousel for all the right reasons. The collection features five desirable colour options, each inspired by nature, in a sleek and contemporary design. Along with the varied range of shades to suit every taste, the suitcase comes in four convenient sizes-offering solutions for both short-haul trips and long-term journeys. The 3-Point Lock System ensures travelers belongings are secure.

Sustainability is an integral part of Samsonite’s business philosophy. Travelers can expect a responsible journey, every time they use Samsonite’s Magnum Eco collection. The “Our Responsible Journey” approach of Samsonite is centered on creating durable products, pledging to lessen the companys impact on the environment, and interacting with customers, partners, and communities. This commitment to sustainability will likely be the driving force behind future developments.

“For eco-conscious consumers of today that are unwilling to compromise on durability and style, the Magnum Eco collection makes an unrivaled travel partner“.

“We also know that Samsonite consumers are more conscious than ever of the impact they can have on the planet. They expect and trust global industry leaders like us to help them be responsible.

We welcome that challenge by offering bags and luggage that are made with the environment in mind, and in socially responsible workplaces,” Added Mr. Krishnan.

