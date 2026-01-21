Recorded Q4’25 revenue of KRW 1,286 billion and FY’25 revenue of KRW 4,557 billion

Maintained momentum through consistent operational performance and robust client demand

Strengthened foundation for long-term growth through expanded manufacturing readiness and operational scale

INCHEON, South Korea

Jan. 20, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. “In 2025, Samsung Biologics delivered stable and resilient performance despite a highly uncertain global environment, supported by disciplined execution and strong demand,” said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. “Consistent operations across our existing plants and successful ramp-up of Plant 4 supported reliable delivery for client programs throughout the year. As we move forward, our planned expansion of manufacturing capabilities, including the addition of a U.S. manufacturing footprint, will further enhance supply chain resilience and responsiveness to global client needs. We remain focused on strengthening manufacturing readiness, operational consistency, and quality excellence to support sustainable long-term growth as a trusted partner to the global biopharmaceutical industry.”In the fourth quarter of 2025, Samsung Biologics reported revenue of KRW 1,286 billion, while operating profit reached KRW 528 billion. The performance was mainly driven by full utilization across Plants 1 through 3, together with Plant 4, which also reached full utilization in the third quarter of 2025. For the full fiscal year 2025, Samsung Biologics achieved revenue of KRW 4,557 billion, reflecting stable operations and expanded project execution across the company’s manufacturing network.

[Consolidated earnings for CDMO business, post spin-off basis, KRW billion]



Q4’25 Q4’24 YoY Change FY25 FY24 YoY Change Revenue 1,285.7 950.3 +335.4 (+35.3%) 4,557.0 3,497.1 +1,059.9 (+30.3%) Operating Profit 528.3 314.7 +213.6 (67.9%) 2,069.2 1,321.4 +747.8 (+56.6%) EBITDA 623.5 388.7 +234.8 (+60.4%) 2,439.1 1,622.2 +816.9 (+50.4%)