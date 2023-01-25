Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra Europe Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch Event
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB+256GB variant will be available at the price of EUR 1409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000)
New Delhi: South Korean technology Samsung is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. According to reports, the launch event is expected to witness the debut of the base Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Over the past several months, the series has been subjected to a number of leaks and rumours. The company itself teased has teased the Ultra version to have a powerful night camera.
Notably, there has been multiple reports and leaks that have revealed the price, design and specification details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Now, a tipster has now leaked the expected prices of the S23 series in Europe.
Here are some of the key details as per a tweet thread by tipster Roland Quandt:
- The 8GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000)
- The 8GB+256GB variant will be available at EUR 1019 (roughly Rs. 90,400).
- The Samsung Galaxy S23+ with the 8GB+256GB configuration will be priced at EUR 1209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200)
- The 8GB+512GB variant of the plus model will be priced at EUR 1329 (roughly Rs. 1,17,900)
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB+256GB variant will be available at the price of EUR 1409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000)
- The 12GB+512GB variant of the same will be priced at EUR 1589 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000)
- It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company’s flagship smartphone for 2022, was priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 1,18,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option.
- The base Galaxy S23 in Germany and the Benelux region is EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 84,200)
- The expected price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the same region is EUR 1399 (roughly Rs. 1,24,100).
In a previous report, it was suggested that the models could be available in four colour options – Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. An older report suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could pack Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Average Rating