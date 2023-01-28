Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in India on February 1: Check Expected Features, Specifications
- Home
- Technology
- Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in India on February 1: Check Expected Features, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to come with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a high-end display, fast charging support, long-term software support, and more.
New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S23 is all set to launch in India on February 1. Samsung phone users must note that it will be the cheapest flagship phone in the Galaxy S23 series, but it will likely offer the features that one might be looking for at a premium price.
As only three days are left for the phone to be launched, users can expect the new Samsung phone to come with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a high-end display, fast charging support, long-term software support, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to retain a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely have an IP68 water resistant rating since this is a flagship phone.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s new generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will also be powering several flagship phones of 2023.
The new phone is expected to offer a better cooling system to help keep the phone cool while it is heavy lifting.
Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor and could be backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel sensor with 3x telephoto.
Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery, which will be a small upgrade over the 3,700mAh unit seen on the older version.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 5:57 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
IIT Dreams On Hold, Rajasthan Twins Denied Admit Cards Over Doubtful Credentials
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023: IIT Dreams On Hold, Rajasthan Twins Denied Admit Cards Over ‘Doubtful’ Credentials JEE Main 2023:...
Apply For These Top Banking Jobs
[ad_1] Home EducationSBI, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs Bank Jobs...
Ajinkya Rahane, Indias Test Specialist, Bats For Five-Day Format Throughout Ranji Trophy
[ad_1] Home SportsAjinkya Rahane, India’s Test Specialist, Bats For Five-Day Format Throughout Ranji Trophy At present, the group stages of...
Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Official Website, Eligibility Here
[ad_1] Home EducationTANCET 2023 Exam: Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Official Website, Eligibility Here TANCET 2023 Exam Date at tancet.annauniv.edu: As per...
Key Things to Watch Out For In Budget 2023
[ad_1] Home BusinessIncome Tax, Fiscal Deficit, Capital Expenditure: Key Things to Watch Out For In Budget 2023 Budget 2023: Income...
Listening to And Watching Cuckoo Bird Chiming In Its Natural Habitat Is Pure Blessing Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralListening To And Watching Cuckoo Bird Chiming In Its Natural Habitat Is Pure Blessing | Watch Viral Video...
Average Rating