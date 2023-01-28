Home

Samsung Galaxy S23 to Launch in India on February 1: Check Expected Features, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to come with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a high-end display, fast charging support, long-term software support, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery, which will be a small upgrade over the 3,700mAh unit seen on the older version.

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S23 is all set to launch in India on February 1. Samsung phone users must note that it will be the cheapest flagship phone in the Galaxy S23 series, but it will likely offer the features that one might be looking for at a premium price.

As only three days are left for the phone to be launched, users can expect the new Samsung phone to come with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a high-end display, fast charging support, long-term software support, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to retain a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely have an IP68 water resistant rating since this is a flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s new generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will also be powering several flagship phones of 2023.

The new phone is expected to offer a better cooling system to help keep the phone cool while it is heavy lifting.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor and could be backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel sensor with 3x telephoto.

