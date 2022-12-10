The Samsung Galaxy M04 will get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch display.

Samsung Launches Galaxy M04 Budget Smartphone, Check Features And Specs

Samsung Galaxy M04: Samsung has launched its Galaxy M04 phone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M04 will get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch display. Apart from this, 8 GB RAM will be available in the phone. The price of the phone starts from Rs.8,499. It will be available for sale from 16 December.

WILL GET TWO REAR AND ONE FRONT CAMERA

For photography, the Galaxy M04 has two rear cameras of 13 megapixels and 2 megapixels, which come with LED flash. At the same time, a 5-megapixel front camera has also been given in the phone. The company has introduced this phone in Mint Green, Gold, White, and Blue color options.

WILL GET A 5000MAH STRONG BATTERY

It gets up to 8GB of RAM thanks to the RAM Plus feature. Apart from this, the phone will get a large 5000mAh battery and 128GB of internal storage space. The phone will get a 6.5-inch display with HD + resolution, which gives HD + resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

SIDE-MOUNTED FINGERPRINT SENSOR WILL BE AVAILABLE

For connectivity, features like 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port have been provided in the phone. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is preinstalled with Android 12 OS based on OneUI. Samsung will offer 2 years of OS upgrades with the phone, which means it will also get an Android 14 OS update.



