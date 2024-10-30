InternationalNational

Samsung launches its Largest Store with Authorized Service Centre in Kanchrapara

Samsung proudly announced the grand opening of its largest store with authorized service centre at Kanchrapara on Tuesday.

The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting led by Tollywood actress Sauraseni Maitra, alongside Mr. Sanjoy Tekriwal, CMD of Karuna Management Services Ltd., Mr. Anil Agarwal, RSM Samsung, and Mr. Arindam Patra, RDM Samsung.

Located at 120 KGR Path, Bijpur, Ward No. 15, North 24 Parganas, the new store showcases Samsung’s latest innovations and serves as a dedicated hub for customer service, ensuring expert assistance for all Samsung devices.

To celebrate, attendees enjoyed fun activities, games, and the chance to win exciting free gifts.

Mr. Sanjoy Tekriwal, CMD, Karuna Management Services Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to open our largest store in Kanchrapara, highlighting our commitment to deliver exceptional service and innovative technology to our customers. This opening is not just about our products; it’s about creating a vibrant community space where technology and fun come together.”

