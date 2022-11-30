Samsung Releases Android 13 Update For Galaxy Devices Here How To Install

Samsung Galaxy S22 series rolled out the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13.

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S22 series rolled out the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13. “The company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to complete the rollout for all eligible devices before 2023,” according to a report by Sammobile.

List of Samsung devices which has received the update –

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

3 SIMPLE STEPS TO UPDATE YOUR VERSION ON SAMSUNG GALAXY

Open settings

Scroll down and select Software update.

Click on the Download option and select install.



