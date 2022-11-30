Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Samsung Releases Android 13 Update For Galaxy Devices Here How To Install

Samsung Galaxy S22 series rolled out the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13.

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S22 series rolled out the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13. “The company has no intention of slowing down and it is expecting to complete the rollout for all eligible devices before 2023,” according to a report by Sammobile.

List of Samsung devices which has received the update –

  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy S21 series
  • Galaxy S20 series
  • Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy A53 5G
  • Galaxy A33 5G
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy A73 5G
  • Galaxy Tab S8 series
  • Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
  • Galaxy M52 5G
  • Galaxy M32 5G
  • Galaxy A52
  • Galaxy A71
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Flip
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Galaxy M53 5G
  • Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Galaxy S20 FE
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Galaxy Tab S7

3 SIMPLE STEPS TO UPDATE YOUR VERSION ON SAMSUNG GALAXY

  • Open settings
  • Scroll down and select Software update.
  • Click on the Download option and select install.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 3:16 PM IST





