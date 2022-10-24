Samsung Rolls Out Android 13 Update to Galaxy S22 Series Phones Key Details Here

New Delhi: Samsung, the South Korean technology giant, is all set to roll out the Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 devices in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users in India are receiving the firmware version S90xEXXU2BVJA along with the October 2022 security patch, as reported by Sammobile.Also Read – Google Calls Rs1,338 Crore Penalty From CCI ‘Major Setback For Indian Users’

It is important to note that the devices running on Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta will receive a 350MB software update. While those still running on the One UI 4.1.1 will get a much bigger download size update.

How to download the Android 13 update:

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users can download the Android 13 update by heading to the Settings app on their device.

Navigate to Software update

Download and Install.

Here are the features of Android 13 OS:

The Android 13 operating system comes with an evolved look

The OS allows users to customize non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colors.

Google has added support for more languages with Android 13.

With the latest operating system, the users can assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of their apps in a different language.

Android 13 also features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast users are listening to.

The OS works for media played through Chrome.

The operating system also enables Android users to prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard.

If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.

If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.