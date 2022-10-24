Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalSamsung Rolls Out Android 13 Update to Galaxy S22 Series Phones Key...
National

Samsung Rolls Out Android 13 Update to Galaxy S22 Series Phones Key Details Here

admin
By admin
0
71



New Delhi: Samsung, the South Korean technology giant, is all set to roll out the Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 devices in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users in India are receiving the firmware version S90xEXXU2BVJA along with the October 2022 security patch, as reported by Sammobile.Also Read – Google Calls Rs1,338 Crore Penalty From CCI ‘Major Setback For Indian Users’

It is important to note that the devices running on Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta will receive a 350MB software update. While those still running on the One UI 4.1.1 will get a much bigger download size update. Also Read – WhatsApp Releases Premium Subscription Plans With New Features | Details Inside

How to download the Android 13 update:

  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra users can download the Android 13 update by heading to the Settings app on their device.
  • Navigate to Software update
  • Download and Install.

Here are the features of Android 13 OS:

  • The Android 13 operating system comes with an evolved look
  • The OS allows users to customize non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colors.
  • Google has added support for more languages with Android 13.
  • With the latest operating system, the users can assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of their apps in a different language.
  • Android 13 also features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast users are listening to.
  • The OS works for media played through Chrome.

The operating system also enables Android users to prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard. Also Read – WhatsApp, Firefox Users ALERT! Govt Issues WARNING Against Multiple Vulnerabilities. Deets Here

If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.





Source link

Previous articleFormer Minneapolis officer cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
Next articleApply For 894 Forest Guard Posts at psc.uk.gov.in Till Nov 11. Read Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677