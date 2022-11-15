Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone price in India is expected to be Rs 25,872. It is likely to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung To Launch Galaxy A14 5G Soon; Check Price, Specifications, How To Buy Online Details Here

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon. The company plans to launch his new budget 5G smartphone in India and other markets later this year. According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy A14 5G has received Bluetooth SIG certification, which brings it one step closer to its official launch. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a U-shaped notch display.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications, Feature

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, is rumoured to come with a 6.8-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution (2,408 x 1,080 pixels). The size of the Galaxy A14 is said to be 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm. Previous renders had revealed that the phone might only come in plain black colour, but the tech giant is expected to launch it in more colours. The battery capacity of the upcoming smartphone is likely to be 5,000 mAh. It is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera. In a listing, the A14 5G carries the model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN. “All the model numbers should be different models for different markets: Canada, South Korea and the US,” the report said. It is likely to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone price in India is expected to be Rs 25,872. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is speculated to be released in Japan on November 27, 2022 (probably). Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price In India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Configuration and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has 6GB of RAM and the MediaTek Immensity 810 MT6833 chipset.

Octa-core CPU with dual-core Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 modules runs at 2.4 GHz for better overall performance.

Also, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is installed to handle the graphics output.

How To Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Online?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest smartphone from Samsung and it is expected to be a major player in the smartphone market in India in 2022.



