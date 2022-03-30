Samsung unveils five new revamped Galaxy A Series smartphones in India

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti Pic: Surhid Ghosh

Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior VP, Mobile Business, Samsung India launches Galaxy A Series smartphones.

India’s most trusted smartphone brand Samsung unveiled five new revamped Galaxy A Series models (Galaxy A13/A23/A33 5G/A53 5G/A73 5G) to its portfolio. These smartphones with stylish and durable designs, refreshing new colours and flagship-like features are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible for everyone.

Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior VP, Mobile Business, Samsung India, launched new revamped Galaxy A Series models in an event at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with flagship-level 108MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enhanced durability with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, it also comes with 44% bigger pixel compared to the previous generation to deliver ultimate clarity in photos. Galaxy A73 5G also has flagship-inspired features like Object Eraser, which lets one to erase unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Remaster, which lets the user to retouch old and low-resolution photos and Portrait Mode, to click ultimate profile pictures. Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with peak brightness up to 800nits. It supports 120Hz refresh rate which ensures smooth scrolling and superior gaming performance. The Super AMOLED+ screen with slimmer bezels, delivers immersive viewing experience. Additionally, Galaxy A73 5G offers enhanced outdoor visibility during the day due to Ambient light adaptive Tone Control (ATC). With powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G processor it features RAM Plus with which one can expand RAM up to 16GB. It comes in 2 variants – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB. Galaxy A73 5G ensures top-notch security with Samsung’s defence grade security platform Knox that protects user’s personal data in real-time. Convenient features like Alt Z, that make the user’s information private at the click of a button and Privacy Dashboard lets one to control the information shared with apps.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with 5G support, out-of-the-box Android 12 and supports software updates up to 4 years and 5 years of security updates. Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-book in the coming days on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals.

Galaxy A53 5G sports awesome 64MP OIS camera for blur-free photography, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with best-in-segment 120Hz refresh rate for smooth browsing, and IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, adding to the durability. For the first time in A-Series, Galaxy A53 5G is powered by 5nm Exynos 1280 processor that delivers powerful performance and improved efficiency. It features Samsung’s defence grade security Knox and will receive software upgrades for up to 4 years and security updates for up to 5 years. Galaxy A53 5G is priced at INR 34499 for 6GB+128GB and INR 35999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Galaxy A33 5G sports quad rear camera with 48MP main lens with OIS, powerful 5nm Exynos 1280 processor, and 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers for surround sound experience. It also has IP67 rating for spill, splash and dust resistance. It comes with large 5000mAh battery and promises up to 3 years of software upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Galaxy A23 features 6.6-inch Galaxy A23 is priced at INR 19499 for 6GB+128GB and INR 20999 for 8GB+128GB variant.FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It sports quad rear camera with 50MP main lens with OIS for sharp, blur-free photos even in low-light conditions. It is power-packed with Snapdragon 680 4G processor and large 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Galaxy A13 features 6.6-inch FHD+ display for pleasant viewing experience. It comes with 50MP quad camera along with 8MP front camera for great selfies. It is powered by Exynos 850 chipset and 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A13 is priced at INR 14999 for 4GB+64GB, INR 15999 for 4GB+128GB and INR 17499 for 6GB+64GB variant.

The new Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 will be available in four awesome colours – Peach, Blue, Black and White which will surely throw a strong challenge to the other players in the smartphone market, with its flagship like features available at an affordable price point.