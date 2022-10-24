Samvat 2079: No Regular Trading Today. Check Muhurat Trading Timings, Past Data & Other Key Points

Mumbai: As India celebrates Diwali, Dalal Street will witness zero action today from 9:15 am to 3:15 pm, the usual trading time. But still enthusiasm is high amongst the investors today. Why? They are waiting for Muhurat Trading, a one-off activity that will take place between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm on the evening of the festival of lights. The pre-open session of the Muhurat Trading will commence at 6:00 pm and last till 6:08 pm.Also Read – Muhurat Trading 2022: Will Stock Market Open On Diwali? Check NSE, BSE Timings Here

According to Hindu belief, Muhurat is an auspicious time to start something new or good. This special trading session opens following Hindu Panchang that marks the beginning the of a new Samvat, the Hindu calender year, that begins on the occasion of Diwali. Muhurat Trading is believed to bring prosperity and wealth throughout the year. Muhurat Trading began on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1957 and on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 1992. Also Read – Money Talks: To Do Or Not To Do – Should You Buy Penny Stocks? All You Need To Know

Samvat 2078, which happened a year ago on the occasion of Diwali, was indeed a rough session for Indian traders who were hit by the headwinds of the global stock markets. Sensex was down 465 points and Nifty ended 253 points, but investors were left richer by Rs 11.3 lakh crore, according to an ET report. This proves that despite global headwinds, domestic inflation, high interest rates, currency swings, Indian stock markets have the potential to outperform its global peers and other developed markets. Also Read – Share Market Falls For Second Consecutive Day: Sensex Slips 497 Points, Nifty Below 16485

“In Samvat 2079, volatility could continue, though at a slower pace, being close to a peak in the rate hike cycle. The resumption of growth at the global level and particularly on the domestic front is required to shake off the sluggish mood and get back on the path of a sustained uptrend in the markets,” HDFC Securities told Mint.

Devang Mehta, Head- Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth, opines that Samvat 2079 will be inheriting global headwinds from Samvat 2078, reported the Business Standard. The report adds that inflation, interest rates in the US key market should be monitored apart from recession/slowdown in the US, Europe.

According to BSE data, stock markets will remain closed on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) as well on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.