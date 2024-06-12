Sancta Maria Celebrates Outstanding Cambridge Examination Results

Sancta Maria is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievements of its students in the Cambridge International Examinations 2024. Our students have excelled across various subjects in both IGCSE and A Level examinations, showcasing their dedication, hard work, and academic excellence.

Sancta Maria International School Hyderabad

A total of 88 students appeared for the IGCSE examinations, achieving a phenomenal 100% pass rate. Highlights of our IGCSE results include that 67% of students received the ICE Distinction Award and 33% received the ICE Merit Award. Approximately 90% of students secured grades C and above, reflecting their strong academic performance.

Notably, two students achieved an impressive 99% in Mathematics, and two others scored 99% in English as a Second Language (ESL). The cumulative grade distribution for IGCSE reveals that 26.71% of students scored A* (90 and above), 32.49% scored A (80-89), 16.96% scored B (70-79), and 12.45% scored C (60-69).

At the A Level, 73 students gave the examinations, achieving an outstanding 91% pass rate. We are particularly proud of Anuraag, who achieved 4 A*s, and Gauhiit and Akshath, who each achieved 3 A*s.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our high achievers in the Cambridge AS Level. Our students have performed exceptionally well, with Mihir and Jayasree each achieving 4 as, and Aayon, Abhinav, Arianna, Vishwa Jayanth, Anahita, Hasini, Radhika, and Saksham each earning 3 as.

Our IGCSE students Anvita and Dhriti each achieved 7 A*s, while Diya, Mouktika, Shreya, Tanvi, and Atharv each earned 6 A*s. Aarav, Neharika, Nandini, Sathvika, Pradnya, Manvik, and Sriya each achieved 5 A*s.

“We are thrilled with our exceptional performance in the Cambridge International Examinations. These results are a testament to our hard work, the dedication of our teachers, and the unwavering support of our parents. The commitment to academic excellence at Sancta Maria International School has truly prepared us for bright futures,” said student Anuraag.

Adding to this, Hema Sanjay, Principal also remarked, “Our students achievements in these exams are not just numbers but stories of perseverance, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. We strive to create an environment that fosters intellectual growth and character development, and these results are a clear reflection of our efforts.“

To know more about Sancta Maria, visit sanctamaria.in.