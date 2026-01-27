ENCINITAS, Calif.

Jan. 27, 2026

$400K+ recovered annually on average per customer: Direct financial improvement for client hospitals through meticulous documentation integrity.



Proven Technology: Integration of Sandiola’s proprietary case prioritization engine, which streamlines workflows and identifies high-impact opportunities for reimbursement accuracy.

Fighting Hunger: Partnered with the San Diego Food Bank to provide 48,088 meals for local families facing food insecurity.



Youth & Accessibility: Sponsored the WindanSea Surf Club’s “Day at the Beach” events and co-hosted the 2nd Annual “Pull-up for Hunger” fundraiser with San Dieguito Academy High School.

/PRNewswire/ — Sandiola, the leader in Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) services for independent, community hospitals, proudly announces growing its client base 60% in 2025. Operating on a contingency basis, Sandiola guarantees the hospital no cost unless additional reimbursement is secured. With a rapid 30-day implementation and seamless integration, Sandiola is the partner of choice for hospitals seeking enhanced financial health and exceptional customer service. Sandiola has solidified its position as a vital partner for community healthcare providers. By working in tandem with hospital CDI and coding teams, Sandiola ensures clients are fairly reimbursed for the level of care provided while proactively minimizing costly payer denials and downgrades. “We see Sandiola as an important part of our team, ensuring our inpatient cases are properly documented and coded, and that we receive full reimbursement for the great care we provide our patients,” said Jolene Warren, Director of Revenue Cycle at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO. “It is an honor to collaborate with our clients to ensure accurate acuity capture and financial stability,” said Vinnie Whibbs, CEO of Sandiola. “Capturing patient acuity correctly is not just a clinical requirement; it is essential to ensure that independent community hospitals and the populations they serve can thrive in a challenging economic landscape.” 2025 Milestones & Growth The past year marked a period of significant expansion and impact for the company:Commitment to Community Beyond financial performance, Sandiola remains dedicated to social responsibility. In 2025, the company deepened its roots in the San Diego area through several key initiatives:About Sandiola Sandiola specializes in improving financial performance and quality outcomes for independent community hospitals. By providing expert Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) services and advanced chart prioritization technology, Sandiola ensures accurate patient acuity capture and full reimbursement. Operating on a contingency basis, Sandiola guarantees the hospital no cost unless additional reimbursement is secured. With a rapid 30-day implementation and seamless integration, Sandiola is the partner of choice for hospitals seeking enhanced financial health and exceptional customer service. Website: sandiola.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/sandiola SOURCE SANDIOLA