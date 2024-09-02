Home

News

Sandip Ghosh Arrested By CBI In Financial Misconduct Case; Here’s Timeline of Events You Must Know

Ghosh faced questioning for the 15th consecutive day at the agency’s Salt Lake office regarding the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, an orthopedic surgeon and the former principal of the RG Kar Hospital and medical college was arrested in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment. Earlier, Sandeep had to resign amid the protests surrounding the incident. He cited an inability to endure the ongoing humiliation from social media criticism and defamatory remarks by politicians. Shortly after his resignation, he was appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College, a move that sparked further outrage.

Ghosh faced questioning for the 15th consecutive day at the agency’s Salt Lake office regarding the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. Here is the complete timeline on the events related to Sandip Ghosh.

Sandip Ghosh: Timeline of Events

On 13 August, 2024, the Calcutta High Court directed the government and the concerning authorities to place him on extended leave while also criticising his immediate re-appointment. The Calcutta High Court, unsatisfied with the police’s handling of the investigation, assigned the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 13 August 2024.

On August 23, 2024, The Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

On 28 August, 2024 the Indian Medical Association has suspended the membership of former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh. The decision to suspend the IMA membership of Ghosh, who is the vice president of the association’s Kolkata branch, was taken by its disciplinary committee.

On September 2, 2024, the CBI arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.

Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency’s Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9.

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sandip Ghosh Sold Unclaimed Bodies?

Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Akhtar Ali, has made shocking revelations against Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal, who resigned as the principal after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Ali disclosed that Ghosh was involved in various illegal practices, such as the illicit sale of unclaimed bodies and trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Ali alleged that Ghosh also sold unclaimed bodies and demanded a 20 percent bribe for all tenders.











