Sands Resorts Macao Returns as Platinum Partner of MILT Congress, 2024 for the Fifth Time this July in Jaipur

Based in Dubai, QnA International, organizer of the annual MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress, has announced the signing of Sands Resorts Macao as a Platinum Partner of the event for the fifth time in 2024. This year, the MILT Congress will be held in the grandeur of the pink city of Jaipur, famed for its tradition of noble hospitality.

Crystal Chan Busch, Executive Director of Sales of Sands Resort Macao

The MILT Congress is the premier platform for MICE and luxury travel sourcing for regional and outbound travel from India. Given the potential of the market, the MILT Congress is a timely event focusing on current topics while providing a B2B platform for business deals.

Commenting on the MILT Congress, Crystal Chan Busch, Executive Director of Sales of Sands Resort Macao, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this year’s MILT Congress in Jaipur, India. The MILT Congress consistently provides an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and fostering business opportunities within the MICE and luxury travel industry. Each year, the event’s innovative approach, diverse participant base, and exceptional organizational standards continue to exceed our expectations. Our ongoing sponsorship stems from the tangible benefits we observe, including the opportunity to meet influential industry players and showcase our unique offerings. QnA Internationals dedication to evolving with industry trends and addressing emerging challenges is indispensable for fostering growth and collaboration. We look forward to yet another productive and inspiring congress this year, strengthening our partnerships and exploring new horizons.”

Talking about the Indian market, Crystal added,”Indian travel buyers are discerning and increasingly sophisticated, seeking unique and immersive experiences that offer both luxury and value. What appeals the most to them is a combination of personalization, exclusivity, and authentic cultural experiences. They value destinations and accommodations that provide not only high-end amenities but also memorable and bespoke experiences tailored to their preferences. Additionally, seamless service and attention to detail are crucial in enhancing their travel experiences.”

Crystal’s insights into outbound travel from India are based on vast experience. She says, “The most important aspect for Indian travel buyers is trust and reliability. They prioritize established brands that are known for their consistent quality, safety, and exceptional service. Building strong relationships through transparent communication and delivering on promises is essential in fostering loyalty among Indian travel buyers. At Sands Resorts Macao, we understand these priorities and consistently strive to exceed expectations by offering unique, world-class experiences that resonate deeply with our distinguished clientele from India.”

Sands Resorts Macao has been a Platinum Partner of the MILT Congress since 2016. The company celebrates its 20th anniversary this year marking two decades of monumental growth for Sands China and for Macao. Since its inception in 2004, the gaming operator’s portfolio has expanded from one to five properties, currently comprising 12,000 rooms and suites, two arenas, and four theatres, in addition to 150 dining outlets. According to the operator, the five properties represent an investment of over US$15 billion dollars.

The Londoner Macao resort is the latest addition to the portfolio, which also includes the Venetian Macao, Cotai’s first integrated resort established in 2007.

Sands Macao’s message to the Indian traveler is clear as expressed by Crystal Chan Busch, Executive Director of Sales, “Visit Sands Resorts Macao for unparalleled luxury, world-class amenities, and unique cultural experiences. We promise unforgettable stays tailored to your needs, ensuring exceptional service and exclusive offers, making every visit truly extraordinary. Experience Sands Resorts Macao – where luxury and personalized experiences await.“

The invitation-only event, which attracts industry leaders from India’s MICE, luxury, travel, and hospitality sectors, will provide an exclusive insight into the country’s outbound market and the trends, challenges, and opportunities within.

QnA International’s Director,Mr. Sidh NC, expressed excitement about this year’s MILT Congress, saying, “This years MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress promises to be a landmark event, further strengthened by Sands Resorts Macaos prestigious Platinum Sponsorship for the fifth year running. At this premier platform, attendees can expect to be treated like royalty, forging connections with travel industry titans and top decision-makers from around the world.”

