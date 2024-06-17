Sangaldan-Reasi Train Completes Trial Run, Crosses World’s Tallest Bridge

Home

News

Sangaldan-Reasi Train Completes Trial Run By Crossing World’s Tallest Chenab Bridge, 35 Mt Taller Than Eiffel Tower

The Chenab Bridge, constructed over a gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is a significant part of the USBRL Project.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Screengrab: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Chenab Bridge: The first trial run of the Sangaldan-Reasi train was completed on Sunday, June 16. The train achieved a significant milestone as it crossed the world’s tallest railway bridge, Chenab.

Watch Video Here

This information was shared by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who posted a video on X with the caption: “1st trial train between Sangaldan to Reasi.”

1st trial train between Sangaldan to Reasi. pic.twitter.com/nPozXzz8HM — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 16, 2024

“1st trial train has successfully run from Sangaldan to Reasi, including crossing the Chenab Bridge. All construction works for the USBRL are nearly finished, with tunnel No.1 remaining partially incomplete,” said Vaishnaw.

Chenab Bridge Much Taller Than Eiffel Tower

The Chenab Bridge, constructed 359 meters above the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, stands approximately 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The completion of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project is nearing, bringing the Indian Railways a step closer to linking the Kashmir Valley with the broader railway network.

The Chenab Bridge, constructed over a gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is a significant part of the USBRL Project.

Limca Book Of Records

Recently, the Ministry of Railways was recorded in the “Limca Book of Records” for the “most people at a public-service event – multiple venues.” The event, organized by the Railways Ministry on February 26, 2024, saw the participation of 40,19,516 individuals across 2,140 venues.

The colossal efforts and mobilization of Indian Railways have been acknowledged, earning a place in the esteemed Limca Book of World Records.

(With ANI inputs)











