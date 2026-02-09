Here are some of the key details:

The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra kicked off on Monday morning at 10 am.

Sangli Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead in Sangli Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026. According to the reports, the Saffron Camp is ahead in 16 seats. Dhananjay Sawant, an independent candidate from Jawala in the Paranda taluka of Dharashiv, emerged victorious. He is the nephew of Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Tanaji Sawant. Dhananjay chose to contest as an independent candidate after rebelling against his party. The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis elections in Maharashtra began on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent.A total of 7,438 candidates contested 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with over 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories. As many as 25,471 polling stations were set up and around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty.