Sania Mirza Denied Fairytale Finish; Suffers Straight Set Loss With Rohan Bopanna in Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final

Australian Open: The Indian duo lost 6-7, 2-6 in straight sets against the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos in a final that lasted little over an hour.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose in final (Image: Twitter)

Melbourne: A nation of over a billion woke up early on Friday morning to root for veteran tennis star Sania Mirza. The tennis ace was featured in her last game and which was the Australian Open mixed doubles final. Sania and Rohan Bopanna had played well throughout the competition to reach the summit clash and were expected to sign off on a high. But that did not happen as the Indian duo lost 6-7, 2-6 in straight sets against the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos in a final that lasted little over an hour. This was Sania’s last Grand Slam appearance and she would feature in her last competition which would be the Dubai Open in February.

“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18 year old,” she said.

“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great final amongst you all, and it’s Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. And I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here,” she added.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.



