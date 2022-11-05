Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Sanjay Dutt Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Gorgeous in Plunging Neckline Leather Jumpsuit- HOT PICS

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt looks smoking hot in a black jumpsuit. See party pictures

Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Gorgeous in Plunging Neckline Leather Jumpsuit- HOT PICS
Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Gorgeous in Plunging Neckline Leather Jumpsuit- HOT PICS

Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt has been at the top of Google searches – all credit goes to her sizzling hot and sexy pictures and glamorous Instagram posts. Ever since Trishala made her Instagram profile public, she has been treating her followers with jaw-dropping and drool-worthy pictures in sizzling outfits. This time, the stunning star kid wore a plunging neckline black jumpsuit that’s going viral on social media. While sharing some hotness on Instagram, Trishala wrote, “tonight’s mood 🖤 #leather 😈”.

Trishala Dutt’s stunning hot photos

Trishala Dutt is hotness personified

Trishala Dutt with her friend

Trishala Dutt with her friend

Trishala Dutt is an avid social media user and keeps sharing pictures of her flaunting her stretch marks. She had written, “My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster & simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it’s growth that now has left permanent tears/scars.”

On the personal front, Trishala is Sanjay and late Richa Sharma’s daughter. In 1996, Richa died of a brain tumour. Trishala lives in the US, where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 4:10 PM IST





