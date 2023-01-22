Sanjay Manjrekar TROLLS Visitors Batting Collapse by Drawing Comparison With Rohit Sharmas Pause at The Toss
Ind vs NZ: Taking a cheeky jibe at NZ, Manjrekar said that Rohit’s pause at the toss was longer than the New Zealand innings.
Raipur: It was not the ideal outing for New Zealand as they were bundled out for a paltry 108 at Raipur during the second ODI on Saturday. The visitors faced flak over their dismal batting show. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar went on to compare the NZ innings to captain Rohit Sharma’s pause at the toss. Taking a cheeky jibe at NZ, Manjrekar said that Rohit’s pause at the toss was longer than the New Zealand innings.
“In fact, I think Rohit Sharma’s pause at the toss was longer than the New Zealand innings,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports after the second ODI which India won by eight wickets.
Manjrekar reckoned the pitch did not play a lot of tricks and hence it is hard to understand the batting collapse.
“New Zealand are World Cup finalists and for a team like that on an afternoon pitch that didn’t look like it was too notorious to have this kind of a performance, I think that is something which is very hard to understand. So I can understand India being quality. Once again the bigger story is New Zealand, collapsing at this score,” he told Star Sports after the match.
Meanwhile, India’s dominating eight-wicket win against New Zealand in Raipur has caused some movement at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.
Following their loss to India at Raipur, New Zealand slipped to the No.2 place on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, making way for England to take the top spot.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 11:40 AM IST
