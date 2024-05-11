Home

PM Modi’s Retirement: Sanjay Singh Shares Amit Shah’s Video, Questions BJP’s ’75 Years Age’ Policy

Sanjay Singh said the ’75 years age rule’ was implemented on senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan and they were asked not to contest the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the second civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

PM Modi’s Retirement: Further to the question posed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s retirement and Home Minister Amit Shah’s reply to that, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward to clarify the BJP’s “75 years retirement formula” which the party “imposed on their senior party leaders”.

He posted a video on X: ये दोनों वीडियो BJP के दोगले चरित्र को उजागर करने के लिए पर्याप्त है। अमित शाह स्वयं कह रहे हैं “75 साल के ऊपर के लोगों को टिकट नही”आनंदी बेन जी ने CM पद से इस्तीफ़ा भी दे दिया। तो आख़िर मोदी इस्तीफ़ा क्यों नही देंगे? (These two videos are enough to expose the double-faced character of BJP. Amit Shah himself is saying “People above 75 years of age will not get tickets” Anandi Ben ji also resigned from the post of CM. So why won’t Modi resign?”

The AAP national spokesperson was responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation post the Lok Sabha elections.

Contending that Kejriwal raised the “genuine” issue of ’75 years age rule’, which was made by Prime Minister Modi, Sanjay Singh said, “They (BJP leaders, including Shah) said whatever rule PM Modi has made, it will be implemented on other leaders but not on Modi.”

Singh reiterated Kejriwal’s earlier statement as he said the ’75 years age rule’ was implemented on senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan, and several MPs, and they were asked not to contest the elections.

“PM Modi should himself give the clarification on the age rule made by him. He should also clarify that whether he is greedy for the post of PM,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP national convenor claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging they will leave Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath out in the cold after the general elections.

“These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September,” CM Kejriwal had said.

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s question, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi will not retire.

Shah said that “(Narendra) Modiji won’t be replaced” after he attains 75 years of age. “Modiji ko badalna hi nahi hai, maine spasht kar diya hai, (We don’t have to replace Modiji, I have made it clear).”

“It is already decided that he won’t be replaced,” said Shah in response to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on PM Modi’s retirement. “In 2014, PM Modi himself made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after the age of 75. Modiji is turning 75 on 17 September next year. I want to ask Modiji, are you asking for votes for Amit Shah?” asked Kejriwal.







