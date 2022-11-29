‘Sanju Deserves An Opportunity As Well’, Says Simon Doull

After 2nd ODI washed out, India will play third ODI against New Zealand on November, 30 at Hagley Oval.

‘Sanju Samson Deserves An Opportunity As Well’, Says Simon Doull

Auckland: Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate is one that refuses to die down as comparisons to determine who is the better wicketkeeper batter. Rishabh Pant proved himself as one of the best test players but in ODIs and T20Is the wicketkeeper batter has not been able to serve well so far. In fact, in white-ball formats, Pant has 1842 runs from 95 matches, with eight fifties and a century. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson played fewer matches than Pant, as the Rajasthan Royals skipper played 27 matches and smashes 626 runs as his average in ODIs, is higher.

Yet, Samson is unable to get enough chances in the limited-over format also in the ODI series against Blackcaps the wicketkeeper batter was seen playing in the first match against Blackcaps in Aukland but was left out of the second ODI match in Hamilton as he was replaced by all-rounder Deepak Hooda as Dhawan and Co. was looking for deep bowling. However, when it comes to the Pant vs Samson debate, former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull feels the right-handed wicketkeeper deserves a longer rope.

“Rishabh Pant’s record is a decent sample size. He has played just under 30 games and only averages 35, the strike rate is good. But Sanju in 11 games is averaging 60-something. And I don’t think he is any less of a wicketkeeper. I just think he deserves an opportunity as well,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

“The Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate is an interesting one for me. There is so much talk about Rishabh Pant, and how he is the future. But in white-ball formats, he hasn’t quite done it. Unbelievable Test player, and he is a shoe-in in Tests as the wicketkeeper-batter, no issue with that? But is he the best white-ball keeper batter? I am not convinced,” he pointed out.



