Sanju Samson Drops Major Hint on His Return on Instagram, Says All Set and Ready to Go

New Delhi: Sanju Samson was ruled out of the last two T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury he sustained during the 1st T20I against the Lankan Lions earlier this month. Since then he was subsequently ruled out of the New Zealand series and now his latest Insta post drops a major hint on his return to the cricket field.

On 27th Jan, Samson on his Insta story, shared a video of his training at the NCA in Bengaluru, where he has been in rehab since the injury. Today, his latest post with the caption, ‘All Set and Ready to Go’ has made his fans happy as the Rajasthan Royals man is all set for a return.

Samson was replaced by Vidarbha cricketer Jitesh Sharma for the remaining of the Sri Lanka series. As the wicket-keeper batter now in good shape apparently, his likely return might be in the IPL or in a domestic match.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts from February 9th and the squad for the first two Tests has been announced. We have to wait and see whether Sanju gets a nod in the last two tests or in the ODI series perhaps.

Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway’s fine half-centuries followed by captain Mitchell Santner’s superb spin show guided New Zealand to 21-run win over in the first T20I and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium yesterday.

For India, there was a 68-run stand off 51 balls for the fourth wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, followed by Washington Sundar notching up his maiden T20I fifty. But a climbing asking rate and losing wickets at regular intervals meant India ended up at 155/9 in 20 overs.



