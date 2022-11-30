Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sanju Samson Fans Slam BCCI After Rishabh Pant Fails in 3rd ODI Between Ind-NZ

Ind vs NZ: Following yet another failure from Pant, fans are now taking a dig at the BCCI for not giving ample chances to Sanju Samson.

Rishabh Pant Trolled

Christchurch: The Shikhar Dhawan-led side went unchanged for the final ODI at Christchurch on Wednesday. After a little bit of rain delayed the start, India was asked to bat first. The side did not get off to a good start as they lost their openers early. Eyes were on wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after India lost their openers. Pant walked in and joined Shreyas Iyer. Unfortunately, he too did not last long as he perished for 10 off 16 balls. Following yet another failure from Pant, fans are now taking a dig at the BCCI for not giving ample chances to Sanju Samson.

Published Date: November 30, 2022 9:35 AM IST





